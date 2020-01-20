Thailand speeds up construction of reservoirs
The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is speeding up the building of 421 Kaem Ling projects -- water reservoir projects initiated by His Majesty King Rama IX -- as water catchment areas over 1.2 million rai.
Bangkok (VNA) - The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is speeding up the building of 421 Kaem Ling projects -- water reservoir projects initiated by His Majesty King Rama IX -- as water catchment areas over 1.2 million rai.
The reservoirs will be capable of storing 942 million cubic metres of water, the Nation newspaper quoted Agricultural Minister Chalermchai Sri-on as saying.
In fiscal budget 2020, the project will increase another 176,968 rai for irrigation and 199.54 million cubic metres for water retention.
Due to the high fluctuations in rainwater, which affects the volume of runoff and water in the reservoir, especially in 2019, the Chao Phraya River Basin does not have enough water to meet demands. Excess water usage caused by the saltwater encroachment problem have affected the ecology and water quality of consumers and agriculture. The RID has to divert 850 million cubic metres of water from the Mae Klong River Basin to the lower Chao Phraya River Basin during the dry season.
Chalermchai added that the urgent need is development and rehabilitation of water sources to increase water storage capacity. Kaem Ling projects will provide water for consumption in the community by digging a pond in a farm outside the irrigation area of size 1,260 cubic metres for 40,000 farmers who have asked for support nationwide.
The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has organised three sets of fast-moving royal rain-making units, ready to operate throughout the country in favourable weather conditions to help areas lacking water for agricultural consumption, adding water to dams and reservoirs, and relieving smog and forest fires.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department, drought will peak in January and February. Forty-three provinces in the North, Central and Northeast regions are forecast to be worst effected./.
