World Australian minister highlights significance of RCEP amid global trade uncertainty Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham has recently emphasised the importance of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, which is expected to be signed on November 15 between 10 ASEAN countries and China, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), New Zealand and Australia.

World ASEAN-UN comprehensive partnership grows stronger than ever: UN Chief The comprehensive partnership between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) has been growing stronger than ever in recent years, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the 11th ASEAN-Summit held online on November 15.