Thailand stands ready to promote regional peace, stability: PM
At the 15th East Asian Summit (Photo: www.thaigov.go.th)
Bangkok (VNA) - Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Thailand Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has affirmed that Thailand stands ready to play a constructive role in promoting an environment that is conducive to peace, stability, prosperity and sustainability in the region.
Prayut made the pledge while delivering a statement via a teleconference at the 15th East Asia Summit (EAS) with leaders and representatives from 18 countries.
According to Thai government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, in his statement, the Thai PM underlined that as the ASEAN Coordinator on Sustainable Development Cooperation, Thailand aims to continue to promote the complementarities between the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the concrete implementation of the EAS Leaders’ Statement on Partnership for Sustainability.
In the context of COVID-19, Prayut proposed that ASEAN and the East Asian countries re-prioritise cooperation by focusing on important and urgent matters, particularly public health security, economic resilience and human capital development by utilising various mechanisms and centers.
ASEAN and the East Asian countries should also push for the development of a digital ecosystem and promotion of a common digital standard in order to connect the regional economy in an integrated manner.
At the same time, cybersecurity should also be enhanced to prevent the negative impact of technology. He suggested that ASEAN-Japan Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre may be utilised in promoting capability of personnel in this area in the region.
In closing, the Thai PM reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to work with all countries in the region to promote a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.
Thailand is also closely monitoring the recent developments in the East Sea, and wishes to see the region as a sea of peace, stability, prosperity and sustainability, he added./.
