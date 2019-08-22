Bangkok (VNA) - The price of sticky rice in Thailand has almost doubled from last year’s and could go up further over scared supply.



Insiders said this time in 2018, sticky rice was sold for 20 – 30 THB per kg, adding that the figure is 40 – 50 THB per kg.



Recently, customs officers in the eastern province of Sa Kaew seized a total of 30 tonnes of glutinous rice seeds smuggled into the country from Cambodia.



Drought in Thailand has pushed up prices of sticky rice seeds and other crops, while Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar have recorded much lower prices.-VNA