People get COVID-19 vaccines in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Public Health Ministry remain concerned about a relapse of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently declared an end to the public health emergency status for the pandemic worldwide on May 5, the country’s government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on May 9.



According to Anucha, several countries are still experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks which continue to impact various vulnerable groups.

Thai public is advised to remain cautious and get vaccinated with booster shots to maintain good immunity against infection, he was quoted by The Nation newspaper as saying.



The complete eradication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the world, or specific regions, is not currently achievable because the pandemic can be transmitted between animals and humans (zoonotic infection), making it extremely difficult to eliminate the virus's spread in animals and its crossover to humans.



Even though the COVID-19 situation in Thailand and the world has improved, the government is cautious about another COVID outbreak at any time, which could again adversely affect the public, businesses and the nation's economy, Anucha added./.