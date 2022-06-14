World US, Thailand boost defense ties US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Prayuth Chan-o-cha on June 13 as part of an effort to strengthen bilateral defense ties.

World Vietnam backs comprehensive solution to Myanmar issue Vietnam supports a comprehensive and sustainable solution with the strong commitment of relevant parties to the Myanmar issue, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the United Nations Le Thi Minh Thoa has stated.

World Thailand seeks ways to raise tourism revenue Thailand will have to increase tourist arrivals in the fourth quarter of this year, the annual high season, to reach the goal of 7-10 million in 2022, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has said.