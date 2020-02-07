Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) on February 6 approved a number of measures to accelerate investment and support key sectors of the economy, as well as incentives to help strengthen the grassroots economy and tourism industry.

Speaking to the media after a board meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, BOI Secretary General Duangjai Asawachintachit said the measures aim to support investment at all levels, from large projects with a significant economic impact to community-level businesses.

The BoI also approved a relaxation of the conditions for the hotel business, particularly for SME operators.

Last year, investment applications filed through the BOI reached 756.1 billion baht, beating the government’s target, the board said last month. 67 percent of them were applications for foreign direct investment./.



