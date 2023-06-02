World Thai Health Ministry: Dengue fever cases could reach 3-year peak The Thai Ministry of Public Health has announced the number of dengue fever cases this year could reach a 3-year high, while instructing local agencies to cut down on the breeding cycle of mosquitoes, which are carriers of this disease.

ASEAN Laos prepares for 2024 ASEAN Chairmanship A conference to discuss progress made in preparation for Laos’ ASEAN Chairmanship 2024 was convened in Vientiane on June 1.

World Indonesia to expand palm growing area Indonesia aims to accelerate its oil palm replanting programme to double the area it covered between 2017 and 2022 in an effort to maintain production, according to a government official.