Thailand takes 3rd place as most popular destination for digital nomads
Tourists relax at Sunset Hill Resort on Koh Phangan in southern Surat Thani province, Thailand (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Most recently, Thailand took the third place as the most popular destination for digital nomads – those who work remotely and prefer to stay in various locations of their choosing.
The ranking was produced by the popular resume organising website resume.io, which placed Thailand at the no.3 spot after the United States and Spain. Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani’s Pha-ngan Island, and Krabi were also listed among the most popular digital nomad destinations in Asia and Oceania.
The ranking was created based on hashtags that digital nomads placed on 25,976 of their Instagram posts in April.
Digital nomads reportedly use four key factors to determine the locations they ultimately choose to stay in and work from. Each location needs to be an attractive holiday spot with an affordable cost of living, while also possessing adequate amenities and safety./.
