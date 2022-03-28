A trader arranges durians into batches at Simummuang market in Pathum Thani.(Photo: https://www.bangkokpost.com/)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has set a target to fetch 287.50 billion baht (around 8.53 billion USD) worth of fruit exports in 2022.

According to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksana­wisit, the ministry has predicted outbound shipments to grow by 15 percent in 2022.



Jurin attributed the lofty export target mainly to higher demand for Thai fruits and higher production in the 2022 harvest season.

To promote fruit exports, the ministry has already succeeded in promoting fruit sales via advance contracts covering up to 450,000 tonnes, mainly with Chinese buyers, he added.

According to a report of the ministry's internal trade department, overall fruit production in the 2022 harvest season is projected to increase by 13 percent to 5.43 million tonnes, mainly led by durian (up 22 percent), mangosteen (up 43 percent), longan (up 7.8 percent), rambutan (up 6 percent) and mango (up 5 percent).



Some 30 percent of the production will be slated for domestic consumption and the remainder for exports./.