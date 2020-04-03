World Thailand imposes nationwide curfew amid increasing COVID-19 cases Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on April 2 announced a nationwide curfew to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that caused the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

World Thailand has no plans to restrict rice exports: official Thailand has no plans to limit rice exports despite growing food security fears worldwide, according to Pimchanok Vonkorpon, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Thai Commerce Ministry.

World WHO expects Malaysia's COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-April The number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on April 2.

World RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19 The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.