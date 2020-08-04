World Indonesia to set up travel corridors with China, UAE Indonesia is aiming to set up travel corridors with China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help recover business activities which are seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia records lowest inflation rate in two decades Indonesia’s inflation rate in July dropped to the lowest level since 2000 as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages people’s purchasing power, according to Statistics Indonesia’s (BPS).

World Singapore researchers create "electronic skin" Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

World Dengue fever outbreak in Laos of concern While COVID-19 remains under control in Laos, dengue fever has continued to be an issue in the country, with 4,256 cases, including nine deaths, between January 1 and August 2.