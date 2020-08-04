Thailand threatens legal action against Facebook over restriction requests
Thailand's digital minister has threatened legal action against Facebook for not complying with the government’s requests to restrict illegal content.
The latest warning came after the social network’s auto-translation tool mistranslated a message in a Thai broadcaster's post live-streaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn's birthday ceremony last week.
Facebook has apologised and temporarily disabled its English-to-Thai auto-translation.
Puttipong Punnakanta, Thailand's Minister of Digital Economy and Society, said Facebook was not responding fast enough to the Thai government's requests to restrict content.
He also vowed stronger action against the company but did not elaborate.
Thailand’s law prohibits insults against the monarchy. In recent years, authorities have filed court orders along with requests to social media platforms to restrict or remove perceived royal insults and other illegal content, including national security threats and copyright violations.
Facebook has said it processes requests from the Thai government the same as any other government./.