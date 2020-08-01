Thailand tightens border security to deal with illegal trespassing
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 31 requested military commanders to step up security measures along the country's borderlines to keep out any suspected trespassers from neighbouring countries in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly.
Illegal trespassers arrested in Thailand (Source: BusinessBD)
The PM made the order at a monthly meeting with high-ranking military commanders at the Ministry of Defence.
At the meeting, the ministry's spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich said that over the last several weeks, Thai authorities have detected many illegal border trespassing cases and arrested a number of Myanmar and Cambodian nationals.
The authorities have feared those suspected invaders might be infected with the coronavirus, Kongcheep said.
On July 29, Thailand extended its state of emergency to the end of August to curb the spread of the COVID-19, even though the country has not found any new community infections for about two months.
The country has so far reported a total of 3,298 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths./.