ASEAN Cambodia to beef up security during holidays in August Cambodian National Police Chief General Neth Savoeun has ordered the country’s police to enhance national security during the upcoming holidays, from August 17 to 21, which was set in lieu of the postponed Khmer New Year in April.

World Vietnam proposes post-pandemic recovery measures in ASEAN Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of Vietnam’s SOM ASEAN, attended an online high-level dialogue on ASEAN’s recovery post-COVID-19 on July 30.

ASEAN ASEAN Dhaka Committee presents medical supplies to Bangladesh The ASEAN Dhaka Committee (ADC), including eight representative agencies of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, on July 29 donated medical supplies to Bangladesh in support of its fight against COVID-19.

ASEAN Vietnam leaves deep imprint during 25 years of ASEAN membership In the 25 years since Vietnam joined ASEAN, it has left a major imprint on the bloc thanks to its willingness, effort, responsibility, and contribution to overall achievements.