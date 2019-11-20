World Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia, is ready to export its products to the Southeast Asian market from early 2020 following its successful sale in the domestic market.

World India calls for no use or threat of use of force in East Sea Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasise the need to protect the rights of states that are not party to negotiations between ASEAN and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the India’s The Hindu newspaper.

World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Singapore among top 10 competitive economies for talent Singapore has made the top 10 rankings of the most competitive places for talent - the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. ​