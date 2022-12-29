A street in Bangkok capital of Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand police on December 28 launched a campaign to ensure road safety during the new year celebration, offering an award of 10,000 bahts (nearly 300 USD) for those who send police the best records of traffic violations.

Thailand’s national police chief General Damrongsak Kittipraphat said that a centre was opened at the country’s police headquarter on December 28 to monitor the campaign lasting from December 29, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

About 50,000 police officers are arranged during the campaign with 3,771 checkpoints set up nationwide.

Some special lanes will be opened in 10 provinces to speed up traffic, while trucks with 10 wheels or more will be banned from traveling on seven routes, except those carrying fuel and fresh food.

Damrongsak predicts that there will be about 7.3 million vehicles travelling on roads in the seven days. On December 28 and 29, the number of people leaving Bangkok will reach its peak while January 2 and 3 will see a record-high number of vehicles returning to the city.

Thai police will strictly punish violations relating to speeding and drink driving, people in cars without fastening seatbelts, or motorcyclists without helmets.

Damrongsak emphasised that speeding and drink driving are always the most common causes of traffic accidents.

People are encouraged to submit videos of traffic violations during the seven days.

During the 7-day New Year Celebration 2022, more than 2,700 traffic accidents were reported across Thailand, killing 333 people and injuring 2,672 others./.