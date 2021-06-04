Thailand to bag 3 billion baht from international film makers this year
Despite complicated development of COVID-19, Thailand has earned 1.2 billion bath (38.5 million USD) in the first four months of 2021 from film productions by international companies in the country .
Tourists visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Bangkok, (VNA) - Despite complicated development of COVID-19, Thailand has earned 1.2 billion bath (38.5 million USD) in the first four months of 2021 from film productions by international companies in the country .
Thailand's Department of Tourism estimates that by the end of this year, the total revenue from international film shoots would amount to 3 billion baht. It has urged the government to pay close attention to this lucrative business.
As Thailand loosened COVID-19 prevention measures, 31 international production crews came to Thailand in the first four months of this year, mostly from China, India, the UK, the US and the RoK. In 2020, the figure was 126, generating 1.73 billion baht for the country, a steep reduction compared to 740 production teams and 4.86 billion baht in 2019.
The tourism department said they are initiating a promotional programme to attract more international movie makers to Thailand.
Thailand's Department of Tourism estimates that by the end of this year, the total revenue from international film shoots would amount to 3 billion baht. It has urged the government to pay close attention to this lucrative business.
As Thailand loosened COVID-19 prevention measures, 31 international production crews came to Thailand in the first four months of this year, mostly from China, India, the UK, the US and the RoK. In 2020, the figure was 126, generating 1.73 billion baht for the country, a steep reduction compared to 740 production teams and 4.86 billion baht in 2019.
The tourism department said they are initiating a promotional programme to attract more international movie makers to Thailand.
The country is rolling out a mass vaccination programme on June 7. On June 3, Thailand recorded 3,886 infection cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 169,348, along with 39 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,146 since the pandemic broke out early last year./.