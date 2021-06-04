ASEAN ASEAN, Brazil expand cooperative ties Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco França recently hosted a reception for Ambassadors of members of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Brasilia.

World Jakarta plans to build 578km bike lanes The Jakarta authorities on June 3 announced a plan to build a bike lane network reaching 578.8km throughout the capital.

World Scholars look at ways to strengthen ASEAN-Russia relationship Nearly 30 scholars from prestigious research institutes of Russia, Vietnam and the Philippines attended a virtual conference on June 3 examining new prospects for post-COVID-19 cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asia Nations (ASEAN) and ASEAN’s recovery priorities.

World EAEU-ASEAN Business Dialogue held within SPIEF-2021 framework The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) – ASEAN Business Dialogue took place within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 (SPIEF) on June 3 via both online and in-person formats under the chair of Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council Ivan Polyakov.