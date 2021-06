- Despite complicated development of COVID-19, Thailand has earned 1.2 billion bath (38.5 million USD) in the first four months of 2021 from film productions by international companies in the country .Thailand's Department of Tourism estimates that by the end of this year, the total revenue from international film shoots would amount to 3 billion baht . It has urged the government to pay close attention to this lucrative business.As Thailand loosened COVID-19 prevention measures, 31 international production crews came to Thailand in the first four months of this year, mostly from China, India, the UK, the US and the RoK. In 2020, the figure was 126, generating 1.73 billion baht for the country, a steep reduction compared to 740 production teams and 4.86 billion baht in 2019.The tourism department said they are initiating a promotional programme to attract more international movie makers to Thailand.