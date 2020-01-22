World Indonesia prepares for return of alleged militants abroad Indonesia has prepared for the return of hundreds of citizens who have joined foreign terrorist groups in several nations.

World Countries ramp up efforts against new coronavirus Many countries are stepping up measures to prevent the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that have infected over 400 people, mostly in China.

World Thailand announces measures against smog The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on January 21 announced four urgent measures to deal with the hazardous ultra-fine dust levels in the air in the capital.

Business Recommendations for EU-Vietnam FTA, IPA adopted The European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) adopted recommendations for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (IPA) in Brussels on January 21.