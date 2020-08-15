World COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 150,000 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 153,660 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 6,216 new daily cases on August 14.

World Indonesia export-import revenue plummets in July A Reuters poll announced on August 14 showed that Indonesia’s exports and imports may have plummeted in July, following an improvement a month prior, with global trade still reeling under the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

World Indonesian President seeks basic healthcare reforms Indonesian President Joko Widodo has highlighted the need to undertake basic healthcare reforms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Myanmar government, ethnic armed groups agree on ceasefire The Myanmar Government and ethnic armed groups agreed on seven points of a ceasefire agreement at the ninth Joint Implementation Coordination Meeting (JICM) held in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on August 13.