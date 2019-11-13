World Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in salary growth Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in terms of salary growth with a 5.1 percent increase expected in 2020, according to a report by ECA International.

World Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.

World Cambodia to publish school books on genocide The Documentation Centre of Cambodia (DC-Cam) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport will publish 500 books on genocide and mass atrocities to raise awareness of its horrors.

Politics UNCLOS – important legal instrument to solve maritime issues The 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) is an important legal instrument to regulate maritime issues and ensure legitimate rights and interests of countries, heard the second ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) workshop on implementing UNCLOS in Hanoi on November 13.