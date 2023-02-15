World Indonesia, Germany jointly tackle marine litter Indonesia, in cooperation with Germany, has launched the "3RproMar" pilot project that aims to address the issue of marine litter, particularly plastic, as well as to improve waste awareness and management.

ASEAN Indonesian state companies' profit surges in 2022 According to Indonesian State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, the total profit of 41 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) jumped 143% in 2022 to 303.7 trillion IDR (20 billion USD), led by banks making more money on their loan portfolios.

World UK to implement new trading scheme for Cambodia Cambodia will start benefiting in April from the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), a new type of customs preference unveiled by the European country in August 2022.

World People-centred approach needed in responding to sea level rise: Diplomat Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), on February 14 emphasised the necessity to take comprehensive and human-centered measures to respond to climate change and sea level rise.