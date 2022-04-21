Thailand to consider further easing entry requirements
The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will consider further easing visitor entry controls, including a shorter quarantine period for unvaccinated people and ending antigen tests, on April 22.
Passengers queue for arrival procedures at Suvarnabhumi airport, Samut Prakan, on April 1. Foreign arrivals have exceeded 10,000 per day this month. (Photo: Bangkok Post)
The meeting would discuss changes to travel restrictions based on guidelines given by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Supoj Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC) and head of the CCSA's operations centre, said on April 21.
The Public Health Ministry has proposed a relaxation of COVID-19 testing measures for tourists entering the country.
First, the quarantine period for unvaccinated visitors may be reduced, if reliable quarantine is established. The Test & Go entry scheme for fully vaccinated tourists and Thai returnees may also be adjusted now when other countries have eased entry restrictions.
Officials may also adjust antigen testing requirements, or not require it at all.
The CCSA would look into these issues from all angles before making a decision.
On a proposal to end the Test & Go or Thailand Plus system, he said the CCSA always listened, but it should be understood that those entry systems, particularly Thailand Plus tracing app, were not bad.
As the situation changes, all entry systems have to be adjusted, always with a mind to safety, he said.
Any changes approved at the April 22 meeting would probably be effective from May 1. Changes could be made to requirements for entry by both air and land.
The Interior Ministry is considering reopening border checkpoints across the country. This would be discussed at a meeting on May 22, Gen Supoj said.
The number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand has surged after the Songkran festival. On April 21, the country reported 21,931 new COVID-19 cases and 129 related deaths./.