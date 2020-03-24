World Thailand announces closure of borders with Myanmar, Malaysia Thai Royal Police on March 24 announced temporary closure of borders with Myanmar and Malaysia adjacent to Thailand's deep southern provinces to contain the COVID-19 epidemic.

World Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2 The Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar on March 23 reported the two first cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

World Indonesian Vice President calls for fatwas to regulate worship Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has called on Muslim clerics to issue fatwas to regulate the special circumstances that Muslims may find themselves in amid the COVID-19 pandemic.