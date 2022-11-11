ASEAN ASEAN, Hungary renew education cooperation agreement ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Hungarian Ambassador to Indonesia Lilla Karsay have signed to renew the ASEAN-Hungary Cooperation Agreement on Education

ASEAN ASEAN armies seek ways to cope with common security challenges The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10 under the chair of Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

ASEAN 2022 ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes awarded The 2022 ASEAN Biodiversity Heroes Awards have been presented to nine individuals whose efforts and advocacies created impact in their respective countries.

ASEAN Vietnam proposes strengthening ASEAN-AIPA bonds Vietnam suggested the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) continue promoting solidarity, unity, self-reliance and innovation to consolidate the 10-member grouping’s centrality in addressing regional issues.