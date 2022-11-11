Thailand to deploy 30,000 police officers for APEC meeting
Thai police patrol on a road ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. (Photo: Bangkok Post)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand will deploy 30,000 police officers to safeguard security for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Bangkok on November 18 and 19.
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat, the national police chief, said recently that among the personnel, about 3,000 will be posted at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre - the venue of the meeting, while 2,000 military personnel will also be stationed in and around the convention centre to beef up security for foreign leaders and delegates.
Among the police will be an explosive ordnance disposal unit, which will be supported by dogs trained in detecting explosives and explosive disposal robots.
The road in front of the conventional centre, from the Asoke intersection to the Rama IV intersection, will be completely closed to all traffic around the clock from November 16 to 19 and the MRT station at the convention centre will also be closed during the period.
Meanwhile, Thai police have taken into custody more than 60,000 suspects, on charges related to firearms and illegal narcotics, during a nationwide crime suppression campaign ahead of the APEC meeting.
Police also seized 5,345 illegal firearms, 936 licensed guns, 36 war weapons, 4,342 explosive items and 37,045 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.
Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittipraphat said the massive crackdown was part of the precautionary measures ahead of the meeting, even though police have not received any intelligence about potential incidents during the event.
He added security has been beefed up at all borders, including natural border crossings and on routes leading to Bangkok./.