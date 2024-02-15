Thailand to develop clean energy to attract foreign investment
Bangkok (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha Thavisin has reassured the government's commitment to developing clean energy to attract foreign investment.
However, during the transition from “brown” (polluting) energy to green energy, the Thai Government will seek other energy sources, including gas, Srettha said while addressing the Thailand Energy Executive Forum held by the Thailand Energy Academy on February 14.
The Government has a long-term plan to develop sustainable energy and infrastructure, he noted, adding that numerous foreign investors have shown their interest in the country’s clean energy sector during his trips abroad over the past six months.
The PM considered Thailand’s 30th ranking in the world on the latest Sustainable Development Report (SDR) as proof of its progress in moving to a low-carbon economy.
The country boasts decade-long experience in clean energy thanks to hydropower dams built over 50 years ago. The dams’ reservoirs also have potential to become floating solar farms, he said.
Thailand already claimed to have the world’s largest floating solar farm, on the Sirindhorn Dam reservoir in Ubon Ratchathani province, and plans to build another 15 similar projects by 2037.
However, the Government will ensure the availability of fossil fuels during the transition period, especially natural gas, Srettha said.
He added that he will hold further talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet for joint development of untapped reserves in the overlapping claims area in the Gulf of Thailand that is believed to hold oil and gas worth about 20 trillion THB (555 billion USD)./.