World Maritime security named key feature in ASEAN-India cooperation Marine security features prominently in the cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), visiting ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn has said in a recent interview granted to the Indian news agency ANI.

World Indonesia 2024 election: Prabowo Subianto claims victory Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on February 14 claimed victory in the first round of the archipelago's presidential election after preliminary results indicated he was on course to be elected leader of the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand, Australia to consider visa waivers Thailand and Australia have agreed to consider the possibility of introducing a mutual visa exemption scheme for travel and business activities between the people of both nations.

World ASEAN chief underscores bloc members’ common approach on East Sea issue Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have a common approach on matters relating to the East Sea, Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has said in an exclusive interview to Indian news agency ANI on February 14.