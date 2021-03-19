ASEAN ACDFM-18: Cambodia underscores regional cooperation to cope with threats Cambodia commits to enhancing cooperation within ASEAN and with ASEAN's dialogue partners to address security and humanitarian threats, including responding to disaster relief and transnational crime, Cambodian news agency AKP reported, quoting a Cambodian official as saying at the 18th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces' Meeting (ACDFM-18).

ASEAN Over 40,700 people in Laos receive COVID-19 jabs More than 40,700 people in Laos received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 15, the Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on March 19.

ASEAN Indonesia has three cities among most polluted in Southeast Asia Three Indonesian cities were listed in the top 10 most polluted cities in Southeast Asia, according to IQAir quality report in 2020.

World Malaysia leads Global Islamic Economy Indicator for 8th consecutive year Malaysia continues to lead the rankings in Islamic economy and finance by the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI) for the eighth consecutive year.