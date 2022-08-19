World India, Philippines hold consultations, strategic dialogue The 13th Foreign Office Consultations and 4th Strategic Dialogue between India and the Philippines took place in Manila on August 17 and 18, respectively.

World Cambodia, China to resume ‘Golden Dragon’ military drill in 2023 Cambodia and China plan to resume their largest annual joint military exercise, dubbed “Golden Dragon”, next year after a suspension over the past two years due to serious floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

World India, Thailand beef up cooperation across fields Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid an official visit to Thailand from August 16-18 to co-chair the 9th Meeting of the Thailand - India Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation with Don Pramudwinai, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

ASEAN ASEAN, China to hold forum on health cooperation The 4th China-ASEAN Forum on Health Cooperation will be held from September 14 to 16 in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.