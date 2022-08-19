Thailand to extend maximum stays for tourists
Tourists at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand will propose the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration on August 19 to extend the maximum stays for holders of tourist visas and visas on arrival to encourage them to stay longer in the country.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the authority would propose tourist visas be valid for 45 days instead of 30 days and visas on arrival for 30 days instead of 15 days and the measure should continue until December 31, 2022.
According to him, TAT will also propose to end the requirement for visitors arriving by land from Laos and Malaysia to fill in the TM6 immigration form to facilitate their visits and prevent crowding at immigration checkpoints.
The country has welcomed nearly 5 million visitors so far this year, basically meeting the government’s target of 5-10 million visitors for the whole year. Most visitors came from Malaysia, followed by India, Laos, the US and the UK./.