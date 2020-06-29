Thailand to extend state of emergency by one more month
Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand’ Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 19 decided to extend the national state of emergency by another month to July 31.
The decision was made during a CCSA meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The CCSA decision comes even as Thailand proceeds with its final phase of easing its lockdown measures. Among the venues allowed to reopen on July 1 as part of Phase 5 are all schools, bars and nightclubs, as well as entertainment venues such as karaoke bars and soapy massage parlours, and game and internet cafes - all considered to be high risk for an outbreak.
The first phase began on May 3 with the reopening of parks, restaurants, open air sports venues and salons.
As of June 29, Thailand had confirmed 3,169 COVID-19 cases, including 58 deaths.
Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 1,082 new coronavirus cases on June 29, taking the national total number of infections to 55,092, according to the country’s health ministry.
The Southeast Asian nation also recorded 51 more deaths on the day, sending the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 2,805, the highest in East Asia outside China.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines soared to 36,438 after the country's Department of Health reported 985 more infections on June 29.
The department said in its bulletin that the number of recoveries further rose to 9,956 after 270 more patients have survived the disease.
The death toll also increased to 1,255 after 11 more patients have succumbed to the viral disease, it added./.