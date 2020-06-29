World Grab contributes 5.45 bln USD to Indonesian economy: Research Ride-hailing firm Grab Indonesia contributed 77.4 trillion rupiah (5.45 billion USD) to the Indonesian economy last year, largely thanks to its food delivery service, while providing gig work for the country’s informal workers, according to a research conducted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Tenggara Strategics.

Cambodian logistics providers predicted to face bankruptcy amid COVID-19 The on-going COVID-19 pandemic is seriously damaging Cambodian logistic providers, with about 10-15 percent heading for bankruptcy in the upcoming months, according to the Cambodia Freight Forwarders Association (CFFA).

Cambodia: bicycles' exports near 200 million USD in first five months Cambodia earned 197 million USD from exports of 876,612 locally-assembled bicycles in the first five months this year, up 26 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared to the same period of last year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excises.