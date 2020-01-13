Thailand to fine vehicles with black smoke
The Thai Ministry of Transport warned on January 13 that authorities will impose hefty fines on vehicles with exhaust emissions that exceed safe limits as an effort to reduce pollution caused by the PM 2.5.
Illustrative photo (Source: https://www.nationthailand.com/)
Director-General of the ministry’s Transport Department Jirut Visarnchit said the trucks and buses are main factors attributing to the aggravation of the PM 2.5 on major and minor roads in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
According to Jirut, the department will impose a minimum fine of 5,000 baht (165.54 USD) on violators, and vehicles with exhaust emissions that exceed safe limits will be banned from the roads.
The department is cooperating with several government agencies including the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) in checking exhaust emissions from the city buses, he said../.
