Thailand to focus on Olympic disciplines at SEA Games 31
A Thai official has said that the country will focus on excelling in Olympic disciplines at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) as there is a low chance of topping the total medals tally.
Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Kongsak Yodmanee (Source: nationthailand)
Local media cited Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Kongsak Yodmanee as saying that there were many factors that reduced Thailand’s chances of heading the medal table at the Games that will take place in Vietnam from May 12 to 23.
He held that the biggest obstacle in preparing athletes for SEA Games 31 was the COVID-19 situation. As the competition was postponed from 2021 to the following year, sports associations and the SAT had tight schedules to prepare the athletes.
However, the SAT said it had received support for every dimension, especially in sports science.
The official added the SEA Games is important for Thailand’s sports development because it is a competition of pride to which Thai fans attach high importance.
He assured that Thai athletes are 100 percent ready and will travel to Vietnam in early May as some competitions will get under way before the opening ceremony, such as the men’s football team’s match against Malaysia on May 7.
The SAT has set the target of bettering its performance at the 30th SEA Games in 2019, in which Thailand finished third with 92 gold medals, 103 silvers, and 123 bronzes.
Kongsak said the SEA Games should be seen as a stage to prepare young athletes for the Asian Games and Olympics in the future. He urged Thai fans to evaluate performances in Olympic disciplines while looking at the total medals tally./.