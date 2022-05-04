World Brunei to send 23 athletes to SEA Games 31 Brunei will send 23 athletes to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) to be hosted by Vietnam this month, according to the country’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

World Vietnam emerging as important economy in Southeast Asia: Indian expert The visit to Vietnam by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio from April 30 to May 1, along with the visit by his predecessor Suga Yoshihide in 2020, showed that Vietnam is emerging as one of the promising important economies in Southeast Asia, commented Pankaj Jha, Director of Indian Jindal Global University’s Centre for Strategy and Security Research.

World Thailand promotes development of organic rice The Thai Government has urged relevant agencies to step up the promotion of organic rice to raise the income of farmers and create sustainability in the agricultural sector.