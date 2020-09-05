Thailand to highlight multilateral cooperation at AMM-53
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai will attend the 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings on September 9-12 via videoconference, under the chair of Vietnam.
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai (Photo: Nationthailand)
Thailand will use this opportunity to highlight the post-COVID-19 recovery plan, concretise the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund, and emphasise the importance of multilateralism and regionalism in addressing common challenges, the Thai Foreign Ministry said in a release.
According to the ministry, the ten ASEAN Foreign Ministers will discuss ways to promote ASEAN Community Building that is cohesive and responsive in accordance with the theme and priorities under Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year.
In engaging with external partners, ASEAN Foreign Ministers will reiterate the importance of ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture amidst the evolving regional security dynamics and challenges.
In addition, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers will make preparations for the upcoming 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in November. They will also discuss and exchange views with external partners on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and other important regional and international issues.
The 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is expected to adopt a Joint Communique, among other outcome documents./.