Plastic bottles washed ashore (Photo: VNA)

- Thailand will discuss the issue of marine debris with the ASEAN member countries at the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment (AMME), scheduled to be held in Bangkok next year.The Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, Jatuporn Buruspat, said on Wednesday that his agency has been preparing to organize the AMME during March 5 and 6, 2019.The meeting will focus on marine debris management, as many ASEAN countries have coastal areas and they have been blamed for producing a large amount of marine plastic waste. Last year, the member countries had meetings with national organizations on environmental and marine waste issues.As Thailand is set to take over the chair of the ASEAN in 2019, the issue of marine debris will be a key topic at the upcoming AMME. – NNT/VNA