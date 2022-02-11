World Cambodia tightens pandemic prevention measures Authorities of Phnom Penh capital city has just issued a regulation to deal with the growing number of Omicron variant infections in Cambodia.

ASEAN ASEAN, OECD sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in conjunction with the OECD Southeast Asia Ministerial Conference.

ASEAN ASEAN, India holds high-level conference on renewable energy The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy has taken place recently, focusing on the theme of “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”.