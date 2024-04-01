Thailand to host Summer Sonic and Tomorrowland festivals
Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand has announced the hosting of two major music festivals, Summer Sonic, and Tomorrowland, marking a significant boost to the country’s event-driven tourism strategy.
Summer Sonic, a renowned music festival, will make its debut in Southeast Asia at Impact Muang Thong Thani on August 24 and 25, expanding its presence beyond Japan. The globally celebrated dance music festival Tomorrowland is set to be held in Thailand in 2026, potentially starting a series of 10 consecutive events.
The initiative is part of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s broader economic strategy, which includes measures like visa waivers to attract more tourists. Despite the economy growing at an average rate of less than 2% over the past decade, below the regional norm, the government is focusing on extending tourists' stays and hosting year-round festivals.
Organisers said hosting such events is anticipated to bolster foreign tourist arrivals and enhance the tourism industry, allowing the country to move closer to its pre-pandemic milestone of welcoming 40 million visitors./.
