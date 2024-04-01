World Thailand gears up for Vesak Day 2024 The Prime Minister’s Office Minister Puangpetch Chunla-ead recently engaged in a meeting with Phra Brahmapundit, president of both the International Council for the Day of Vesak and the International Association of Buddhist Universities, to discuss Thailand's readiness to host the 2024 Vesak Day, a global Buddhist event scheduled for May 19-20.

World COVID-19 outbreak at Thai prison Thailand’s public health officials are gearing up to open an emergency operations centre (EOC) to control the COVID-19 situation at provincial Prachuap Khiri Khan prison, where clusters of infections have been confirmed.

World DPRK delegation visit Laos A delegation from the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) led by Director of the International Department of the WPK’s Central Committee Kim Song Nam has visited Laos, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).