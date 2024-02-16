World Over 4,700 commercial crime cases reported in Malaysia Malaysia’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) on February 16 announced that the total number of commercial crime cases from the beginning of this year to February 12 recorded an increase of 34.3% to 4,741, involving a loss of about 117 million USD.

World Thailand plans to triple farmers’ incomes Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has sought approval for the upcoming fiscal budget of 411 billion THB (11.4 billion USD), more than three times higher than the previous budget, aiming to triple incomes of farmers within the next four years.

World Bangkok officials asked to work from home due to pollution Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials in Thailand have been instructed to work from home during February 15-16 to avoid harmful air pollution caused by dangerously high levels of PM2.5 across the capital.