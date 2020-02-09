Delegates at the Posttoday Economic Forum pose for a group photo (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th

Speaking at the Posttoday Economic Forum 2020, Somkid admitted the spread of the novel coronavirus has affected the tourism sector, requiring the Cabinet to take measures to help affected businesses.



He said the Ministry of Finance is now instructed to take additional economic measures through phase four of the Chim Shop Chai campaign promoting domestic tourism. The campaign is intended to distribute money to local communities and help the affected tourism sector.



The Deputy PM said the government is now on track with several economic reform projects, however cooperation from all sides is required to maintain the strength of the economy, especially financial institutions which should lower their interest rates, as a means of encouraging greater cash flow in the economy.



On the fiscal year 2020 budget, the Deputy PM said the government is prepared to disburse the budget with care.



The government has only four months to use the budget. Government agencies have been instructed to ensure their plans are in place, to allow disbursement to be processed immediately after the bill goes into effect.



Minister of Finance Uttama Savanayana noted that the Ministry of Finance is able to handle short-term economic effects, while more concrete details of new measures will be announced this month./.

