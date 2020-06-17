Thailand to launch 1-baht savings bonds
Thailand is planning to sell 200 million THB (6.4 million USD) worth of savings bonds at an unprecedented face value of 1 THB each through the blockchain-based e-wallet system of Krungthai Bank (KTB).
Local media cited Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director general of the Public Debt Management Office (PDMO), as saying on June 16 that the minimum subscription is set at 100 THB per investor.
She noted with the blockchain system, PDMO can break up the amount of the savings bond face value to as low as 1 THB from the regular 1,000 THB, enabling investors to better access the saving alternative.
The Thai Government previously handed out 1,000 THB in the Taste, Shop, Spend scheme through KTB's Pao Tang e-wallet, making it easier for people now to subscribe to the imminent bonds through a blockchain-based e-wallet system, Patricia said, adding that those who are interested in subscribing must have accounts at KTB and apply to the bank's e-wallet./.
