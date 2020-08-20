ASEAN Vietnam exerts extra effort for cohesive, responsive ASEAN Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN in 2020, is exerting every effort to boost the building of a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community so that the bloc can deal with all possible challenges and difficulties, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

ASEAN Nearly 60 percent of Singaporean firms need 1-2 years to recover Almost 60 percent of Singaporean companies said it will take them one to two years to recover to pre-pandemic levels, even when they seek new sources of revenue and speed up technological adoption.

World Indonesia records BoP surplus of 9.2 billion USD in Q2 Bank Indonesia (BI) reported on August 18 that the balance of payments (BoP) of the country had a surplus of 9.2 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020.

World Philippine economy to fall 9.2 percent in H2: ANZ Research ANZ Research predicts that the Philippine economy will fall 9.2 percent in the second half of 2020 as the economy is likely to book a double-digit contraction in the third quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.