Thailand to launch more tourism stimulus packages
Visitors in Thailand (Source: VNA)
Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand will introduce more stimulus measures to boost tourism, jobs and domestic consumption hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Deputy Prime Minister cum Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow.
He revealed that the government plans to introduce generous subsidies to encourage domestic travel.
Earlier, the government had launched a tourism stimulus campaign known as Rao Tiew Duay Kan (We Travel Together), which will subsidise five million nights of hotel accommodation at 40 percent of normal room rates, with the subsidy limited to 3,000 baht (96 USD) per night for up to five nights.
According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), foreign tourist arrivals next year could be as low as 15 percent of 2019 levels under a worst-case scenario due to a prolonged coronavirus crisis.
Revenue from international visitors in 2021 under the most pessimistic scenario developed by the TAT would shrink to just 296 billion baht (9.43 billion USD), or about 16 percent of the 1.9 trillion baht (58 billion USD) earned in 2019.
Total revenue from domestic and foreign travellers in 2019 was estimated at 3.2 trillion baht./.