World Thailand expects 1 million foreign tourists during Lunar New Year The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is expecting more than 1 million foreign tourists to arrive in the country this Lunar New Year holiday from January 8-16.

World Malaysia’s import cost might surge due to Red Sea crisis Imports to Malaysia are being delayed by up to two weeks as shipping giants shift freight routes to avoid possible attacks in the Red Sea, which means that Malaysians will likely have to pay more for imported luxuries such as wine and gourmet food shipped from Europe.

World Singapore leads ASEAN in fintech Singapore’s fintech sector has emerged as a beacon of innovation and growth within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).