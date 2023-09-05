World ASEAN economy expands beyond global growth: Indonesian President The ASEAN economy has proven to be resilient and continues to grow beyond global economic growth and other areas with a population of 680 million people, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta on September 5.

World Thailand’s new Government members take oath The new Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, led the 33 members of his Cabinet to take their oaths of office in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on September 5.