World Thai media: Thailand’s loss to Vietnam in men’s football heartbreaking Nham Manh Dung’s leaping header in the 83rd minute giving Vietnam the SEA Games 31 men's football crown has made headlines on Thailand’s media, describing the news as a heartbreak for Thai fans.

Politics Deputy PM addresses 78th session of ESCAP Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam addressed the opening of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) held in Bangkok on May 23, which he is attending at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under Secretary General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

World Cambodian sports make giant leap at SEA Games 31 Cambodia earned a total of nine gold, 13 silver and 41 bronze medals at SEA Games 31 hosted by Vietnam, ranking eighth in the medal tally, which is a giant leap compared to the 30th edition in the Philippines in 2019 when the country brought home only four gold medals, six silvers and 36 bronzes.