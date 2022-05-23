Thailand to lift COVID-19 curbs on nightlife from June
Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, ending most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infection declines, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Residents wearing face masks walk on streets in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand will allow nightclubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting next month, ending most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infection declines, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).
Entertainment venues such as bars, pubs, karaoke clubs and other services may open until midnight after June, but these facilities should take a universal preventive approach, the CCSA said in an announcement on May 20.
It said that their staff must have received booster shots and taken antigen tests every seven days.
Starting on June 1, Thailand will also drop a requirement for unvaccinated travelers to quarantine. They will have to either take a test on arrival or show a negative COVID-19 test before departure.
Thailand's nightlife is a major attraction for tourists, but most entertainment venues have been shut down or faced a strict curfew since the pandemic began, with some bars forced to convert to restaurants to stay in business.
The Thai government hopes the latest easing of restrictions will help revive the country's tourism sector, a key growth engine that accounted for about 12 percent of the economy before the pandemic. Thailand aims to attract 5-15 million arrivals this year.
The country received 427,000 tourists last year and 1.01 million visitors from January to mid-May this year./.