World Philippines unveils offshore wind power roadmap The Philippines has released its offshore wind power roadmap, in which two scenarios are outlined for the development of the country’s wind power industry.

World Thailand promotes e-commerce development The Thai government has vowed to move forward with its e-commerce development plan, aiming to increase domestic e-commerce revenue to more than 7.1 trillion baht (209 billion USD) by 2027, average growth of 10 percent annually, local media reported.

World Festival introduces Vietnamese cuisine to Brazilian diners The Vietnam-Brazil culinary festival opened at Mezanino restaurant in Brasilia on April 20, marking the opening of activities to introduce Vietnamese cuisine at 14 well-known restaurants in the Brazilian capital city until May 8.

World Visitors to Thailand no longer required to undergo testing upon arrival from May Fully vaccinated visitors to Thailand will no longer be required to take RT-PCR tests upon arrival as from May 1, the country’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on April 22.