World Vietnam ready to cooperate with UN member states in peacekeeping: Diplomat Vietnam will continue to actively engage in UN peacekeeping operations and is willing to cooperate with UN member states in this important area, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed.

World Indonesia, Japan look to promote cooperation in geothermal development Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on November 2 that Japan's Inpex Corporation is looking for investment opportunities to develop geothermal projects in the Southeast Asian country.

World Laos to produce biofuel to reduce imports The Lao Government is planning to produce biofuel in an effort to reduce reliance on imported fuels.

World Indonesia calls on religious leaders to promote world peace Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on religious leaders to increase the contributions of religions to solving world problems to reduce rivalry and stop wars for a peaceful world.