Thailand to maintain economic recovery in 2023
Illustrative photo. (Source: Bloomberg)Bangkok (VNA) -
Addressing a conference held by Prachachat Turakit newspaper on November 2, BoT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse forecast that the Thai economy would face difficulties such as rising interest rates across the global, hyperinflation, and political risks in 2023.
However, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated at 3.3% this year and 3.8% next year.
Mathee said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted that Thailand's GDP growth rate in 2023 will be higher than in 2022.
The country's inflation rate will continue to fall to 1-3% next year, so that the central bank has been maintaining the currency normalizer, he added./.