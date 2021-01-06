Thailand to offer financial support to 40 million COVID-19 affected people
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said that the country will give financial support to 40 million people who have lost their income due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-ch. (Photo: Thailand's Government House)
Under the Emergency Decree, the authorities have classified 28 localities as "red zones" until February 1, which means some high-risk business sectors are suspended and many others are restricted, including catering services.
In a press briefing on January 5, the Thai PM did not reveal benefited groups or support forms, but he affirmed that the government has enough money to help those affected.
Earlier in last May, the Thai government launched an urgent loan package worth 1 trillion baht (33 billion USD), including 600 billion baht to support people and businesses affected by COVID-19./.