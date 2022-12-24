World Indonesian legislative bodies’ websites highlight leaders' meetings with Vietnamese President The portals of the House of Representatives (dpr.go.id) and the People's Consultative Assembly (mpr.go.id) of Indonesia on December 23 posted articles highlighting the outcomes of the meetings of leaders of the country’s legislative bodies with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia from December 21-23.

World Indonesian journalist: Indonesia-Vietnam relationship to be promoted The State visit to Indonesia by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is one of the very good stepping stones for the relationship between the two countries, Teguh Santosa, Editor-in-Chief of Republik Merdeka newspaper, said in an interview to the Vietnam News Agency.

World Cambodia Angkor Air opens Siem Reap-Hanoi route Cambodia Angkor Air (CAAir) announced on December 23 that it had successfully launched the first flight linking Cambodia's Siem Reap and Hanoi of Vietnam.

World Thai PM to run for next year's general election Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is to seek another term in a general election due to be held in the kingdom before May next year.