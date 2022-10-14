World Singapore’s economy grows 4.4 in Q3 Singapore’s economy grew 4.4% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, according to estimates released by the government on October 14.

World Vietnam highlights importance of decolonisation at UN committee’s session A Vietnamese diplomat emphasised the importance of decolonisation and respect for equal rights and self-determination of peoples in non-self-governing territories while attending a session of the 77th UN General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) on October 13.

World Thailand injects first COVID-19 jabs for children aged 6 months to 1 year Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on October 12 launched a campaign to vaccinate children aged 6 months to 1 year with a slightly reduced dose of the Pfizer vaccine.