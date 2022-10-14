Thailand to promote bio-circular-green economy model at APEC 2022
Thailand aims to inspire the 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies with a new business code of conduct that embraces the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.
Thailand aims to inspire the 21 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies with a new business code of conduct that embraces the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model.
The local e-newspaper The Nation Thailand quoted Cherdchai Chaivaivid, director-general of the Department of International Economic Affairs and Thailand's APEC senior official, Foreign Affairs Ministry, as saying that the upcoming APEC Summit in 2022 will take place in the midst of a global economic recession and serious geopolitical tensions.
Despite these unfavourable possibilities, Cherdchai stated that Thailand is committed to achieving the Bangkok Goal Declaration on the BCG economy.
According to him, the focus of this declaration would be the BCG economy model. It will serve as the business code of conduct for the 21 APEC members in terms of trade and investment.
He explained that the declaration will be highlighted in four agenda items on dealing with the climate change consequences; being environmentally responsible in order to ensure long-term sustainability; serious conservation of natural resources and their efficient use; and business management with little or zero waste.
The official believed that APEC leaders will support the declaration as the environment and climate change are now urgent global issues./.
