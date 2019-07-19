– Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has prepared a plan to promote exports in the second half of this year for the new Commerce Minister’s consideration.Banchongchit Angsusing, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), said on July 18 that the DITP is preparing a plan for the promotion and positioning of exports which will be presented to Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.The DITP has confirmed that the export target of 2019 is still an expansion of 3 percent.Jurin will be invited to chair a meeting with exporters of important products, including agricultural products, food, automotive, electronic components, gems and jewelry, in late July to jointly prepare a plan for driving exports in the second half of the year.The focus will be put on target markets such as China, India and ASEAN, and key markets with potential like Japan, the United States and the European Union, but will focus more on markets in the second-tier cities.There is also a plan for the Commerce Minister to lead a group of officials from the government and private sectors to boost exports to China.In September, the China ASEAN Expo will be held with the participation of importers worldwide.-VNA