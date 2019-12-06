Thailand to raise minimum wage next year
The national wage committee of Thailand on December 6 agreed to increase the minimum daily wage from 308-330 baht (10.16-10.88 USD) to 313-336 baht (10.32-11.08 USD).
Workers gather for activities marking Labour Day near the Port Authority of Thailand in Bangkok on May 1 (Photo: bangkokpost)
Bangkok (VNA) - The national wage committee of Thailand on December 6 agreed to increase the minimum daily wage from 308-330 baht (10.16-10.88 USD) to 313-336 baht (10.32-11.08 USD).
Unskilled workers in most provinces will be entitled to 315-320 baht a day. The new wage is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2020 after it is approved by the Thai cabinet.
Pichit Deesui, Secretary-General of the National Congress of Thai Labour (NCTL), said the raise was for unskilled labour. The national wage committee would meet again on January 9, 2020 to discuss wages for skilled workers.
Suthi Sukosol, permanent secretary for labour, said the committee made its decision after careful consideration of factors including employees' cost of living, employers' ability to pay, and local and global economic conditions.
NCTL President Suchart Thailuan said the raise was appropriate and would not affect employment and the overall economy. The rise is acceptable to both employers and employees, he said.
The 6-baht increment will apply in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The 5-baht rise will apply in the other provinces.
According to the new salary mechanism, there will be 10 new wage levels. The highest, 336-baht a day, will be for Chon Buri and Phuket provinces, and the lowest rate of 313 baht for the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala./.
Unskilled workers in most provinces will be entitled to 315-320 baht a day. The new wage is scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2020 after it is approved by the Thai cabinet.
Pichit Deesui, Secretary-General of the National Congress of Thai Labour (NCTL), said the raise was for unskilled labour. The national wage committee would meet again on January 9, 2020 to discuss wages for skilled workers.
Suthi Sukosol, permanent secretary for labour, said the committee made its decision after careful consideration of factors including employees' cost of living, employers' ability to pay, and local and global economic conditions.
NCTL President Suchart Thailuan said the raise was appropriate and would not affect employment and the overall economy. The rise is acceptable to both employers and employees, he said.
The 6-baht increment will apply in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Phuket, Prachin Buri, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon. The 5-baht rise will apply in the other provinces.
According to the new salary mechanism, there will be 10 new wage levels. The highest, 336-baht a day, will be for Chon Buri and Phuket provinces, and the lowest rate of 313 baht for the three southern border provinces of Narathiwat, Pattani and Yala./.