Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - On the occasion of World Environment Day, government agencies of Thailand have organised activities to encourage people to place importance on solving haze and pollution problems, while 80 percent of the use of plastic cap seals has been instigated.



The use of all plastic cap seals is expected to be outlawed by 2019.



Three working groups on supporting the management of plastic waste have been formed to operate according to the goal of discontinuing the unnecessary use of plastic which creates an impact on the environment. They include plastic cap seals on bottles of drinking water and plastic products that contain oxo degradable plastics and microbeads.



In almost a year, five major drinking water producers have discontinued the use of plastic cap seals starting on April 1, 2018. They account for up to 80 percent of all plastic cap seals. The remaining 20 percent of plastic cap seals are from small producers. They will completely discontinue the use of plastic cap seals by late 2019.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a ban on the production, import and selling of cosmetics containing microbeads. As for the control of plastic products with oxo degradable plastics, the FDA will later consider making an announcement on the prohibition of importing, producing and selling oxo-degradable plastics under the relevant laws.



There is also a move to cancel of the use of plastic bags, sterofoam boxes, plastic cups and plastic straws by 2022.



A campaign to discontinue the use of single-use plastic at department stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, by refraining from giving away plastic bags, is already active on the 4th day of each month and offers extra points to customers who decline to take a plastic bag for their purchases.–NNT/VNA