Thailand to reopen border checkpoints, Indonesia warns of COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers
Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand will reopen checkpoints on the border with all neighboring countries to resume cross-border cargo transport and trading from July 1, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
CCSA on June 29 decided to reopen a total of 37 checkpoints on the borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia so that cargo can be transported and traders allowed to cross the border, said CCSA spokesman Thaweesilp Visanuyothin.
That is part of the Phase-5 easing of Thailand's lockdown measures against the pandemic.
However, tourists from the neighboring countries are not allowed to enter Thailand via those border checkpoints.
In Indonesia, the majority of people diagnosed with the COVID-19 are asymptomatic carriers, thus possible transmissions from these carriers should be kept an eye on, said Doni Monardo, the chairman of the COVID-19 mitigation task force.
More than 70 percent, or even higher in several regions at up to 90 percent, of the patients in Indonesia did not show symptoms, said Doni after a limited cabinet meeting on June 29.
If they were not put under quarantine, they could spread the virus to anyone, with the highest risk of transmission faced by people with comorbidities or congenital diseases, he added.
The latest data shows that over 85 percent of the COVID-19 death toll involved those with comorbidities, such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, tuberculosis, cancers, and other illnesses, he said./.
