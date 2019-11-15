World India resumes palm oil imports from Malaysia Indian refiners have resumed the import of palm oil from Malaysia after a month hiatus by contracting around 70,000 tonnes of shipments in December.

Malaysia, Indonesia step up defence cooperation Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has been on a two-day visit to Malaysia to promote bilateral defence ties.

SEC, Thai fintech companies set up booths at SFF 2019 To attract foreign investors to the Thai capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has arranged for four financial technology (fintech) companies in Thailand to display their products and services at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2019.

Cambodia, China to discuss feasibility of bilateral FTA Cambodia and China will hold the first official consultation on the feasibility of a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) on December 3 in Beijing, revealed the Chinese Embassy in Phnom Penh.