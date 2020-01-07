Thailand to send human trafficking report to US
The Government of Thailand is completing a report on last year’s efforts to combat human trafficking in the country and planning to send it to the US by the end of this month.
Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan (Source: thainews.prd)
A meeting of the Committee on Human Trafficking Prevention and Suppression, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan considered and approved, in principle, a draft Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report in both Thai and English.
The draft report covers prosecution and law enforcement activities to protect and assist human trafficking victims, who received more than 11 million baht in compensation, the application of the Quick Response (QR) code technology and a regulation requiring work contracts to be written in three languages, namely Thai, English and the mother language of the migrant workers, to protect the workers’ rights and privileges.
Gen. Prawit instructed all units to provide facts and information that are clear and concise, as well as their actual achievements, as indicated in the US recommended guidelines, such as their proactive measures against human trafficking and measures to protect human trafficking victims and migrant workers’ rights.
The draft report will be forwarded to Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on January 15. The final version will be submitted to the US before the end of this month. The US will use the information for its annual TIP report./.