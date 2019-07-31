Illustrative image (Source: internet)



Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Digital Economy and Society Ministry is planning to set up a centre to combat online scams.



Digital Economy and Society Minister Puttipong Punnakanta said on July 31 that the centre called Fake News Centre aims to get rid of fabricated, misleading content on social media which might jeopardize the people's safety and property and violate the Computer Crime Act and other laws.



The digital minister said content on social media about natural disasters and health care might be fabricated or exaggerated only to confuse and scare viewers. They might be deceived by fraudulent investment scams or lured to buy illegal, hazardous health products online.



He said agencies like the police, the military, the Consumer Protection Board, the Food and Drugs Administration and the Public Relations Department, among others will be asked to cooperate with the Fake News Centre.



Thailand currently has some 54 million users of Facebook, 42 million users of Line and 12 million users of Twitter. - VNA